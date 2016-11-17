J.M. Smucker Co's (SJM.N) sales fell more than expected for the second quarter in a row, hurt by lower demand for Folgers coffee, Jif peanut butter and pet foods such as Kibbles 'n Bits.

Smucker's shares fell 6 percent to a nine -month low of $122.19 on Thursday on fears that the company's weak sales in the first half put its full-year forecast under threat.

The company said it still expects adjusted net sales to be between flat and down 1 percent for the year ending April 2017 and adjusted earnings to be $7.60-$7.75 per share.

"We believe achieving this (sales) guidance is a tall order – based on the weak first-half performance," Stifel, Nicolaus & Co analyst Christopher Growe wrote in a note.

"Achieving its full-year sales growth estimate suggests a flat to up 2 percent second half for sales, which we believe will be difficult to achieve."

After six quarters of growth, Smucker's sales have now dropped for two straight quarters and analysts expects sales to fall 1.8 percent in the current quarter and 0.1 percent in the fourth quarter.

Sales in Smucker's U.S. consumer foods business – its biggest – fell 13 percent in the latest quarter, partly hurt by the sale of its canned milk business and lower demand for some products under its Jif and Pillsbury brands.

The company said sales of Jif peanut butter were hurt by customers adjusting their inventory.

Smucker's U.S. coffee sales – its second-biggest business – fell 6 percent due to lower prices and volumes for Folgers, which reflected "a decline in our opening price point value offerings".

Sales of Smucker's pet foods also fell 6 percent.

The company said it would launch premium pet foods under the Nature's Recipe brand, as it shores up its newest business to take on bigger rivals Mars Petcare and Nestle's (NESN.S) Purina as well as other premium pet food makers.

The launch, an expected rebound in demand for Jif and targeted merchandising programs are expected to help Smucker's organic sales return to growth in the second half of the year, Chief Financial Officer Mark Belgya said.

Smucker's net sales fell 8 percent to $1.91 billion, missing analysts' estimate of $2 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Lower commodity and manufacturing costs helped Smucker's net income inched up 1 percent to $177.3 million, or $1.52 per share. Excluding items, Smucker earned $2.05 per share, beating estimates of $1.93.

(Reporting by Sruthi Ramakrishnan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)