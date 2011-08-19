PITTSBURGH A 6-foot-long tropical snake that showed up uninvited at a Pennsylvania memorial service in May has been nursed back to health and put up for adoption, an animal rescue worker said on Friday.

The red tail boa constrictor was found near a parking area at Hershey Cemetery in central Pennsylvania as guests gathered for a funeral. The snake, which was not aggressive, was later handed over to Forgotten Friend, a reptile sanctuary.

The boa constrictor was suffering from a minor respiratory ailment, likely because it had spent several nights in temperatures much cooler than those of its natural habitat in the rain forests of South America, the organization's president, Jesse Rothacker, said at the time.

On Friday, Rothacker said the snake had returned to health and was ready to be adopted.

"The snake has had a chance to dine on many, many frozen rats and bask in the warmth of the (sanctuary's) reptile room," he said. "She's doing a lot better. She's at the point now that she's listed for adoption."

Rothacker said the sanctuary was seeking an experienced owner and warned current boa constrictor owners against releasing their pets into the wild, an offense he said was tantamount to animal cruelty.

