Factbox: Snap IPO underwriters' coverage

(Reuters) - Snap Inc's shares dropped 5.2 percent in early trading on Tuesday, after lead IPO underwriter Morgan Stanley downgraded the stock and slashed its price target.

The company's shares closed below their initial public offering price of $17 for the first time on Monday, as investors become increasingly concerned about the Snap's ability to grow amid intense competition from the likes of Facebook Inc.

Several of Snap's underwriters handed the stock "buy" ratings in March, although analysts not involved in the IPO had assigned it neutral or negative ratings.

Currently, 17 of the 36 brokerages covering the stock have a "hold" rating. Twelve rate it "buy" or higher and seven have a "sell" or lower recommendation. The median price target of $19.50 has fallen about 19 percent in the last three months.

(Note - Data compiled from latest available research notes and Eikon data.)