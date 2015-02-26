ZURICH/BENGALURU Switzerland's central bank is expected to keep its benchmark interest rate below zero until at least 2016 and is likely to slash growth forecasts for this year, a Reuters poll found.

The Swiss National Bank will announce its rate decision on March 19. It will be the first of its regular quarterly monetary policy decisions since it shocked financial markets in January by scrapping a three-year-old cap on the value of the Swiss franc against the euro.

Along with that unscheduled move, the SNB also lowered the interest rates it pays on some cash deposits it holds for commercial banks and other financial institutions to -0.75 percent.

Of the 30 economists who gave their forecasts for what the SNB will do at the March 19 meeting, 28 said the central bank would keep the target range for its key rate CHLBOR=ECI at the current -1.25 to -0.25 percent.

Only four banks out of 27 expect the SNB to lower its target rate at any point this year. One predicts that range will move higher by the end of the year. Most others forecast interest rates will still be at current levels by the end of June 2016.

Predictions for the cash deposit rate were similar. Just five banks pencil in another cut this year. A majority said it would stay on hold into 2016, in tandem with the benchmark rate.

But SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said earlier this month the bank has room to lower the negative interest rates even further, if necessary, to weaken the franc.

All but two of 16 economists in the Reuters poll who answered an additional question said it was also unlikely that the SNB would conduct a quantitative easing program in the next three months.

"The pressure on the SNB to cut its policy rate again has muted somewhat, and the timing of the next policy move has become a little more uncertain," said Evelyn Herrmann, economist at BNP Paribas.

When asked about the probability of the SNB easing policy again at an unscheduled meeting, forecasts ranged from zero to 70 percent. The consensus was 20 percent.

"The SNB needs to react swiftly to certain data like the needs for intervention on the FX market, which are generally triggered by events whose timing is uncertain," said Julien Manceaux at ING Financial Markets.

Those events could be anything from Greece unexpectedly leaving the euro zone to war in Ukraine. It could also include how successful the European Central Bank's bond-buying program, due to begin in March, turns out to be, Manceaux added.

The SNB's sudden move to end its cap of 1.20 francs per euro sent Switzerland's currency soaring against the euro, sparking fears for the export-reliant Swiss economy.

While a few economists, when asked, said the Swiss franc had already peaked against the euro, the consensus from only seven analysts who answered the question suggested the currency pair EURCHF= may have further to go and might hit parity.

Seven of 11 economists polled said the SNB would probably cut its 2015 growth forecast for the Swiss economy to 0.5 percent from about 2 percent previously.

