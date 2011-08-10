ZURICH The Swiss National Bank announced on Wednesday additional measures to counter a new jump in the safe-haven Swiss franc, including increasing liquidity to the money market and conducting foreign exchange swap transactions.

Following are some analyst comments:

JANE FOLEY, RABOBANK

"The Swiss authorities have bravely attempted to fend off the Swiss franc this morning by announcing further liquidity measures. However, with liquidity already ample in Switzerland, the Swiss authorities could be doing little more than pushing on a string.

"The outlook for the Euro-Swiss franc lies largely in the hands of the euro zone politicians rather than the Swiss authorities."

PETER ROSENSTREICH, SWISSQUOTE

"The SNB decision to increase the liquidity supply of franc to banks and conduct FX swap transaction was an uncommitted attempt at easing franc demand. Today's measure was relatively small in expanding sight deposits from 80 billion Swiss francs to 120 billion and liquidity is still expected to dry up in the FX forward market.

"The positive side to the SNB moves is that the Swiss central bank is clearly monitoring market activity and is willing to take steps necessary to counter Swiss franc buying.

"While we suspect that the market will fade the news, the SNB has clearly planted a 'seed of doubt' into the markets subconscious.

"No longer are traders saying the SNB would never re-enter the FX markets. And perhaps that was the main objective.

"We suspect today's move will not halt aggressive Swiss franc appreciation, merely slow the pace and keep traders looking over their shoulders. Watch for euro-Swiss franc and dollar-Swiss franc to drift back to intraday lows."

TONY NYMAN,INFORMA GLOBAL MARKETS

"The move is once again aimed at stemming the rise of the Swiss franc. Euro-franc spiked higher after the announcement, but has already lost most of those gains. We think the SNB will continue to fight the rise of the franc in this manner, but the market will fight it too. It seems they want a parity test in euro-Swiss franc. With or without intervention the franc remains the safe haven of choice for FX investors."

CHRIS CRUDEN, Chief Executive, Insch Capital

"The secret of intervention is not to do it. The threat is everything but as soon as you step in, the empirical evidence says that over time it doesn't work."

"Were the Japanese Central Bank and the SNB interventions (last week) money well spent?"

"On the other hand, I bet some traders, corporates and bank desks got burned."

RETO HUENERWADEL, UBS

"This is confirmation that the Swiss National Bank is at full alert, put it that way. They are worried about the exchange rate, they are willing to take additional measures."

"The question is whether this is much of a game changer on the currency front? Looking at the price action one does not seem to come to that conclusion."

URSINA KUBLI, SARASIN

"The euro-franc was facing almost parity last night, making the SNB even more nervous. With this exchange rate it's almost impossible for Swiss exporting companies to remain competitive, so some action was needed.

The SNB is now trying to limit the franc by increasing the supply side.

The SNB is clearly hesitant to act on the demand side after the unsuccessful intervention that ended in 2010, but on the other hand they may opt for negative interest rates as a further measure."

FABIAN HELLER, CREDIT SUISSE:

"The SNB is continuing what it began last week by taking measures to increase Swiss franc liquidity.

"It is not certain what impact these measures will have, it is not very likely this will lead to a big drop in the Swiss franc although lowering interest rates makes a currency less attractive, of course.

"So far, the SNB has not taken any significant measures that would impact foreign currency holdings on its balance sheet. They have not become active in the markets like last year. This option is still open, I would not be surprised if that happened.

"They currently stick to less drastic measures, we'll see how efficient they are."

(Zurich Newsroom)