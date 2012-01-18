Seattle residents Sarah Shropshire (L) and Larisa Campbell, both 10, pull their sleds as snow falls in Maple Leaf Park in Seattle January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

A snowplow leads the traffic on the I-5 Interstate Highway as snow falls in Seattle January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Anthony Bolante

Cary Rheder of Newcastle, Washington shovels snow off his car in downtown Bellevue, Washington while on his way to work January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Cliff DesPeaux

A motorist gets help while stuck on a lane barrier in the early morning commute near Interstate 405 in Kirkland, Washington January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Cliff DesPeaux

SEATTLE A Pacific storm blanketed Seattle in more than 4 inches of snow on Wednesday, forcing school closures and airline flight cancellations and snarling traffic throughout a city more accustomed to rain than severe winter weather.

But the storm, nicknamed "Snowmageddon" as it approached the Puget Sound region, proved less extreme than originally forecast, with the National Weather Service lowering its outlook for possible snow accumulations from up to 10 inches to around 6 inches, meteorologist Dustin Guy said.

The storm, which arrived on Tuesday evening, bore down more forefully on towns in the interior part of Washington state, where snowfall totals ranging from 10 inches to 20 inches were expected, the Weather Service said.

By midday Wednesday, 20 inches of snow already had fallen on the rural town of Rochester, just south of the state capital of Olympia, said Rob Harper, a spokesman for the state Emergency Operations Center.

Most schools in the Seattle area were closed on Wednesday due to the storm, said Lesley Rogers, a spokeswoman for the Seattle Public Schools district.

Children took advantage of the rare snow day to sled down hilly streets, especially the city's tallest incline, Queen Anne Hill, which towers 450 feet above nearby Elliott Bay.

Four inches of snow was measured at the city's Sea-Tac Airport by mid-morning, and the Seattle suburb of Bothell was blanketed with nearly 7 inches of snow, the Weather Service reported.

Alaska Airlines canceled over 40 flights departing from or arriving in Seattle as a result of the storm, the company said on its Facebook page. Southwest Airlines cancelled six flights into Seattle early in the day but resumed all flights by mid-morning, said company spokeswoman Ashley Dillon.

The snowstorm also slowed traffic on city streets and freeways.

"There's been tons of collisions, it's been really slick out there," said Julie Startup, a spokeswoman for the Washington State Patrol.

The State Patrol responded to reports of 75 collisions and spin-outs in King County alone, which includes Seattle, between 5 a.m. and 10 a.m., Startup said.

Normally temperate Seattle is more accustomed to steady rain than snow in winter, averaging just 6 to 7 inches of snow each year, said National Weather Service meteorologist Brad Colman.

The storm also was blamed for "scattered" power outages, mostly in southwestern Washington state, Harper said.

The snow was expected to taper off on Wednesday night, giving way to a mixture of rain and snow more typical for the region, Weather Service meteorologist Johnny Burg said.

But Harper said freezing rain could bring about additional problems in parts of Washington state.

"Freezing rain increases the chances that power lines will come down," he said.

He added the governor could later declare a state of emergency if conditions worsen.

(Additional reporting By Lauren Keiper Writing by Alex Dobuzinskis; Editing by Steve Gorman)