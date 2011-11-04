LOS ANGELES (TheWrap) - Relativity's Snow White project finally has a title.

The re-imagining of the fairy tale will be called "Mirror Mirror," the studio announced on Friday.

"Mirror Mirror" stars Lily Collins as Snow White, Armie Hammer as the prince and Julia Roberts as the evil queen.

Tarsem Singh directs.

Filming for the comedy action adventure wrapped in mid-September. The theatrical release date is set for March 16, 2012.

Universal has its own competing Snow White project starring Kristen Stewart. That film version of the story of the poisoned apple eating ingenue is entitled "Snow White and the Huntsman." That film bows in theaters on June 1, 2012.