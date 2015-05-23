Fabian Larry Estoyanoff (C) of Saudi Arabia's Al Naser fights for the ball with Ahmad Noorollahi of Iran's Persepolis during their AFC Champions League soccer match at King Fahad stadium in Riyadh March 17, 2015. REUTERS/Faisal AlNasser

Former Uruguay international Fabian Estoyanoff has been banned for six matches by the Asian Football Confederation after attacking South Korean Nam Tae-hee following an AFC Champions League defeat earlier this month.

Al Nassr midfielder Estoyanoff chased Nam down the tunnel, grabbed him from behind and threw punches before being dragged away after the Saudi champions' 3-1 home loss to Qatari outfit Lekhwiya on May 6.

Nam had scored the second and won a penalty for the third goal in the victory which sent Al Nassr out of the competition.

The suspension will rule the South American out of the group phase of next year's Champions League.

The South American was also fined $10,000 by the AFC. His Saudi club had already fined him an undisclosed amount for the incident.

(Reporting by Patrick Johnston; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty)