SAO PAULO Marco Polo del Nero was elected unopposed as the new president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) on Wednesday but the current vice-president will only take office in April 2015.

Del Nero, head of Brazil's biggest and most powerful state federation, Sao Paulo, and a member of FIFA's executive committee, will take over from Jose Maria Marin.

The 81-year-old Marin replaced Ricardo Teixeira in 2012 after he resigned following a string of corruption allegations.

Del Nero said he was the candidate of continuity and vowed there would be no brusque changes in an organization many have criticized as outdated and inefficient.

"My administration will follow the same line as now and there will be few changes," he said, calling Marin's presidency "exemplary."

"I don't know exactly how it will be but it won't be much different from now," he added.

The CBF, one of the main players in organizing the 2014 World Cup, also voted to name its new headquarters in Rio de Janeiro after Marin. The HQ will be inaugurated on June 4, eight days before the host nation kicks off the World Cup against Croatia.

Preparations for the tournament have been shambolic, with three stadiums still to be completed. Some airports and public transport will not be ready in time for the opening match in 57 days.

