Brazil's former national soccer team coach Luiz Felipe Scolari walks on the field of the Gremio club's stadium as he made his first contact with the club after being named their new coach, in Porto Alegre, July 30, 2014. REUTERS/Edison Vara

RIO DE JANEIRO Former Brazil coach Luiz Felipe Scolari made a losing return to Gremio when they were beaten 2-0 at arch-rivals Internacional on Sunday in his first game since he was re-appointed by the club where he made his name.

Felipao (Big Phil) took charge of his first club game almost exactly a month after his Brazil team were humiliated 7-1 by Germany in their World Cup semi-final.

Chile midfielder Charles Aranguiz headed Internacional in front from Fabricio's cross in the 62nd minute, just as Gremio appeared to be taking charge of the game at the Beira-Rio.

Claudio Winck added the second with a breakaway goal as Internacional extended their unbeaten run against Gremio to nine matches.

Scolari made his name as a coach with Gremio when he won the Libertadores Cup, Brazilian championship and Copa Brasil with the Porto Alegre club between 1993 and 1996. He also had a brief spell in charge in 1987.

The volatile 65-year-old went on to lead Brazil to their fifth World Cup title in 2002 and then took Portugal to the Euro 2004 final and the World Cup semi-final two years later.

He returned as Brazil coach but his reputation was left in tatters by their performance at the World Cup last month.

Internacional, second in the table, moved within two points of leaders Cruzeiro, who drew 0-0 at Criciuma.

Former Manchester City, Real Madrid and AC Milan forward Robinho also made an unhappy return to a former club as Santos lost 1-0 at home to Corinthians in his first game back.

Robinho was raised at Santos and left the club nine years ago for Europe, where he never managed to live up to his early promise.

Santos had midfielder Alison sent off for a second bookable offence at the end of the first half and Gil headed the winner from a corner with seven minutes to play.

