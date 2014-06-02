SAO PAULO Champions Cruzeiro go into the World Cup break top of the Brazilian league after destroying Flamengo 3-0 but the weekend focus was on Corinthians, who once again failed to win at their new stadium.

The opening match of the World Cup will take place at the Corinthians arena on June 12 but it will be played at a stadium that has not yet been fully tested.

Large parts of the ground were empty on Sunday because authorities have still to declare them safe.

Just over 37,000 fans watched Edilson score a late goal to give Botafogo a share of the points after Jadson had opened the scoring for the home side.

It was the club's second home game at the stadium and came two weeks after they lost their opener there.

"We were much better in the second half and we had lots of opportunities to win the game," manager Corinthians Mano Menezes said.

"If you don't do that the other team will start to pressure you.

"Things aren't as good as we would like, we have improved but we need to get better," added the former Brazil coach.

"We are third in the league ahead of 17 teams so I am optimistic about the return post Copa as we have the capacity to get better immediately."

Cruzeiro sit top of the league after an impressive performance against a poor Flamengo side. All the goals came in the first half and the result prompted Flamengo's director of football, Wallim Vasconcelos, to resign.

The Rio club have not won in six games and now sit second bottom of the table.

Fluminense are second and Internacional lie fifth after the sides drew 1-1 in Macae.

Like many of the weekend's games, the match took place at a small provincial stadium because FIFA has taken control of arenas such as the Maracana ahead of the June 12-July 13 World Cup.

The Brazilian league resumes on July 16.

