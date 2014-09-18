SOFIA Ludogorets goalkeeper Ivan Cvorovic will be out for an estimated three months after undergoing shoulder surgery, the Bulgarian champions said on Thursday.

Serbia-born Cvorovic, a Bulgaria international, was due to play against Liverpool in their Champions League debut on Tuesday but sustained the injury in training last week.

Ludogorets were forced to sign Canada Milan Borjan on Saturday to help ease a goalkeeping crisis with Vladislav Stoyanov, also a Bulgarian international, serving a one-match ban after being sent off in the shootout win over Steaua Bucharest in the second leg of the playoff round.

Ludogorets, who lost 2-1 to Liverpool after a penalty in added time in a pulsating Group B match, will make their Champions League home debut on Oct. 1 when they face holders Real Madrid.

