The second coming of Jose Mourinho heralded a new dawn at Stamford Bridge but a season rich in promise and long on controversy ended with a low-key 2-1 win at relegated Cardiff City on Sunday.

Chelsea's title bid petered out, derailed by losses to struggling Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Sunderland in little over a month, and they finished third with 82 points, two behind Liverpool and four adrift of champions Manchester City.

Mourinho showed his tactical genius on several occasions but that was interspersed with frequent outbursts which earned him three Football Association charges of improper conduct.

By February the 51-year-old was talking down his teams title chances, describing them as "the little horse" in the title race.

Mourinho was steadfast in reminding people at every opportunity that next season would be the best time to judge his team's title credentials.

"It's part of a process, one thing is to play clearly to win the title, another is to be in a transitional phase," Mourinho told the club website.

"It's a dangerous league where you can finish first or fifth, and be out of the Champions League. Third is not a drama, we have to accept it's in a transitional period.

"Next season we have to start trying to be stronger than we were this season, if we do our work in a successful way during the summer market, which I know the club is trying to do, I will start day one by saying we are going to fight for the title.

"This is the first season of a new period. We are doing the work and we think we are doing it well. We are not asking for eight, nine or 10 years for success. It almost happened but the games against Villa and Sunderland made it difficult."

Chelsea and Mourinho have been brilliant at outwitting their closest rivals, beating Manchester City and Liverpool home and away in the league.

A defensive masterclass in the 2-0 win at Liverpool last month ended the hosts' 11-game winning run and went a long way to deciding the destiny of the title.

But Chelsea's inability to beat lesser teams defined their campaign and they struggled to impose themselves on a vastly inferior Cardiff on Sunday, going behind to Craig Bellamy's 15th-minute deflected shot.

It took them until the 72nd minute to draw level when Andre Schuerrle fired in before Fernando Torres put Chelsea in front three minutes later.

While free-scoring City and Liverpool scored over 100 goals to finish as the Premier League's top-two, Chelsea's season was undermined by the absence of a reliable goalscoring forward.

Spanish international Diego Costa is reportedly set to join from Atletico Madrid and the much-maligned Torres has been linked with a move away from Stamford Bridge along with Samuel Eto'o.

Mourinho, however, said the Spain striker had a future at Chelsea.

"Yes he's in my plans," the Portuguese said. "He's a good player. He's not the kind of guy who will score goal after goal but the way he works and moves he contributes to the team. He's a player I like.

"We don't need a new spine, the structure is there. We need a couple of players to help the team get to a certain level immediately.

"After that, if somebody wants to leave, somebody has to come but basically our work in the summer isn't a big amount. It's about the right choices and trying to be successful," Mourinho added.

(Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Ed Osmond)