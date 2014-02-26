Singer Louis Tomlinson of the band One Direction performs on ABC's Good Morning America inside Central Park in New York, November 26, 2013. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

One Directon singer Louis Tomlinson will trade packed out music arenas for the Keepmoat Stadium on Wednesday when he makes his reserve team debut for English second-tier side Doncaster Rovers.

"We've sold more than 4,000 tickets," Doncaster spokesman Steve Uttley was quoted as saying on the BBC. "The usual turnout for a match like this would be about 100."

The 22-year-old joined the Championship side on a non-contract basis in August but was injured in a charity match which prevented him making his debut.

Tomlinson, a lifelong Doncaster fan, will now feature in the Final Third Development League fixture against Rotherham United with the proceeds going to charity.

(Reporting by Michael Hann; editing by Ken Ferris)