Everton's Schneiderlin lost 'joy of football' at Man United
Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin has admitted he nearly fell out of love with the game at former club Manchester United due to his lack of opportunities under manager Jose Mourinho.
Everton have bolstered their attacking options with the signing of Cameroon's Samuel Eto'o, who was a free agent after leaving Chelsea at the end of last season.
Eto'o, 33, scored nine league goals in 21 appearances at Stamford Bridge after arriving from Russian outfit Anzhi Makhachkala.
The striker, who has won 118 caps and scored a national record 56 goals for Cameroon, signed a two-year deal, Premier League club Everton said on their website (www.evertonfc.com).
(Reporting by Josh Reich; Editing by Ken Ferris)
England coach Eddie Jones has urged his side to treat the Six Nations finale against Ireland like a Rugby World Cup final as the back-to-back champions target a second consecutive grand slam on Saturday.
LONDON Buveur D'Air, the 5-1 second favourite ridden by Noel Fehily, won the Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival on Tuesday and handed trainer Nicky Henderson a record sixth triumph in the race.