Everton have bolstered their attacking options with the signing of Cameroon's Samuel Eto'o, who was a free agent after leaving Chelsea at the end of last season.

Eto'o, 33, scored nine league goals in 21 appearances at Stamford Bridge after arriving from Russian outfit Anzhi Makhachkala.

The striker, who has won 118 caps and scored a national record 56 goals for Cameroon, signed a two-year deal, Premier League club Everton said on their website (www.evertonfc.com).

