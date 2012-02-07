A cat walks on the pitch during the English Premier League soccer match between Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England February 6, 2012. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON A cat that invaded the famous Anfield turf for three minutes during Liverpool's 0-0 Premier League draw with Tottenham Hotspur on Monday has become an internet celebrity.

Several Twitter sites claiming to be the real deal sprung up within hours of the cat's Lionel Messi-like slalom across the pitch during the first half.

One, @AnfieldCat, had already attracted 17,368 followers early on Tuesday while video footage of the feline's antics were proving popular on the internet.

The latest post on the Twitter site had a gentle dig at Liverpool's city rivals: "Everton rumoured to be interested in signing me, Bill Kenwright too paw to stump up the money."

Liverpool fans, known for their humor, serenaded the tabby cat on the night with the chant "A cat, a cat...a cat, a cat, a cat" to the tune of the Kop battle cry "Attack..Attack"

The cat eventually sauntered off and was last seen in the arms of an Anfield steward.

