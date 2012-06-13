LONDON BSkyB has paid around 2.3 billion pounds ($3.55 billion) for the right to broadcast 116 English Premier League soccer matches per season in a new three-year deal that will start from 2013-14.

The Premier League's new broadcast deal, announced on Wednesday, will also see British telecoms firm BT show 38 games a season for a sum of around 738 million pounds, ousting current broadcasters ESPN.

The total package, worth 3.018 billion pounds to the Premier League represents a 1.254 billion pound increase on its current deal.

"It would be wrong of me to say it (the value) didn't take me by surprise," Premier League chief executive Richard Scudamore said. "I am really hoping it will get invested in other things beyond playing talent."

The Premier League enjoys the most lucrative television deals in world soccer. Under the current agreement, which expires next year, BSkyB shows 115 games per season in Britain and U.S-owned ESPN a further 23.

The rights have now been divided into five packages of 26 games and two blocks of 12, with no buyer allowed to take more than 116 games in total.

BSkyB, part owned by Rupert Murdoch's News Corp, has had live rights to the Premier League since the competition was launched two decades ago.

($1 = 0.6418 British pounds)

(Reporting by Keith Weir; Editing by Neil Maidment and Elaine Hardcastle)