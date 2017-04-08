Murray supports radical rule changes being tested in Milan
World number one Andy Murray has voiced his support for changes designed to speed up tennis being tested at the inaugural Next Generation ATP Finals in Milan this November.
WEST HAM UNITED 1 SWANSEA CITY 0
West Ham United ended a run of five successive defeats with a 1-0 Premier League win against Swansea City on Saturday to ease their growing relegation fears.
The hosts tested Lukasz Fabianski numerous times in a bright opening before Cheikhou Kouyate struck with a thumping low drive just before the break.
Swansea, who are now without a win in five games, improved marginally after halftime but were only able to create a few half-chances as West Ham held on to register a much-needed victory.
West Ham's first win since early February saw them climb to 14th with 36 points. Swansea still sit in the relegation zone, in 18th place on 28 points.
(Reporting by Tom Hayward; Editing by Ian Chadband)
World number one Andy Murray has voiced his support for changes designed to speed up tennis being tested at the inaugural Next Generation ATP Finals in Milan this November.
BIRMINGHAM, England Bangladesh set India a target of 265 to win their semi-final of the Champions Trophy at Edgbaston on Thursday, leaving the contest nicely balanced at lunch.
BERLIN Bayern Munich will take on Liverpool and Atletico Madrid will face Napoli in the pre-season Audi Cup in Munich on Aug. 1, the German champions said on Thursday.