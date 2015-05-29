Coca-Cola Co urged FIFA to take "concrete actions" to address the issues that have been raised, hours after Sepp Blatter was re-elected the president of the world football governing body mired in a corruption scandal.

"FIFA must now seize the opportunity to begin winning back the trust it has lost," Coca-Cola, one of the major sponsors of FIFA, said in an email on Friday.

Blatter was re-elected the president of FIFA for a fifth term as the only other candidate conceded defeat after a first round of voting in an election overshadowed by allegations of corruption in world soccer.

(Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan in Bengaluru and Anjali Athavaley in New York; Editing by Kirti Pandey)