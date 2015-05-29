ZURICH Europe's top soccer officials have vowed not to give up their fight to reform FIFA despite failing in their bid to oust Sepp Blatter as president of the sport's world governing body.

UEFA president Michel Platini, one of the driving forces behind Europe's push to get rid of Blatter, said he was disappointed that Jordan's Prince Ali bin Al Hussein failed to win Friday's election in Zurich.

But Platini said Europe would continue to press for changes to help restore FIFA's battered image after a series of corruption scandals.

"I am proud that UEFA has defended and supported a movement for change at FIFA," Platini said.

"Change in my opinion is crucial if this organization is to regain its credibility.

"I congratulate my friend Prince Ali for his admirable campaign and I take the opportunity to thank all the national associations who supported him."

England's Football Association chairman Greg Dyke, another vocal critic of Blatter's leadership, said the results of the vote showed Blatter's support within FIFA was diminishing.

The 79-year-old Swiss polled 133 of the possible 209 votes, 60 more than Prince Ali, but short of the two-thirds needed to claim a first round victory.

A simple majority would have been enough for Blatter to win in the second round but a re-vote was not needed when Prince Ali conceded defeat.

"We think that's the impact of the events of this week, but this isn't over by any means," Dyke told Sky News, referring to the arrests of high-ranking FIFA officials amid an FBI investigation.

"The events of this week were so dramatic for FIFA, but I cannot see FIFA reforming itself under Blatter. He's had 16 years to reform it but he hasn't done it."

Dyke was coy about whether or not European teams might boycott future World Cups, saying England would not go it alone, but the idea of a wider boycott could be discussed.

"England won't withdraw from anything on its own and you can be absolutely certain about that. That would be ridiculous," he said.

"There will be discussions, I think, in FIFA about this result and what FIFA should do next but that won't be England alone.

"This is the beginning, not the end. I think there is a lot more of this to play out."

Irish FA chief executive John Delaney also said the fight had only just begun but Europe needed to get other regions on board.

"I still think this is the beginning of the end of Sepp Blatter. I don't see him seeing his four years out. The momentum is too great.

"We have to see how best we can use the European muscle. We also need to go on a charm offensive with Africa and Asia."

Delaney said UEFA officials would meet at the upcoming Champions League final in Berlin to discuss future plans.

"It's not over. Blatter obviously won the vote today but there are a number of things that can happen," he said.

"The FBI investigation and the Swiss investigation will continue and Blatter himself admitted yesterday that there would be more to come."

(Reporting by Julian Linden; Editing by Ian Chadband)