ZURICH Interpol said on Wednesday it has issued international wanted-person alerts for two former FIFA officials including Jack Warner and four corporate executives at the request of U.S. authorities as part of a corruption probe.

Interpol said it issued so-called red notices -- not an international arrest warrant -- for Warner, former President of CONCACAF, which governs soccer in North and Central America and the Caribbean, and Nicolas Leoz, the former head of South America's soccer federation.

The others are Alejandro Burzaco, Hugo Jinkis and Mariano Jinkis, who are among soccer officials and sports media and promotion executives hit with U.S. graft charges involving more than $150 million in bribes, and Jose Margulies, a Brazilian citizen who headed two offshore companies that were involved in the broadcasting of soccer matches.

The move comes one week after the world's most popular sport was rocked by U.S. corruption charges and a criminal investigation into the awarding of the next two World Cups.

