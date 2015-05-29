KUALA LUMPUR Malaysian Olympic officials have asked their national sporting federations to open their books and publicly declare all their assets to demonstrate their transparency in the wake of FIFA's latest corruption scandal.

The Olympic Council of Malaysia (OCM) secretary-general Datuk Sieh Kok Chi told the Malay Mail on Friday that a public declaration would not only expose any wrongdoing but also help restore faith in sporting organizations.

"This will frighten a lot of people, but if you have nothing to hide, then you shouldn't be afraid," he told the newspaper.

"The declaration of assets and financial dealings will be a good deterrent to curb corruption among sports associations."

Sieh's comments came hours before FIFA meets in Zurich to vote on who should lead soccer's world governing body, which is currently embroiled in a corruption scandal.

