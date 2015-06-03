LONDON Brazilian great Pele said the "war" must stop in world soccer following a seismic week that on Tuesday resulted in embattled FIFA president Sepp Blatter announcing he would stand down.

"I want to see football put people together, stop the war," Pele told the BBC in an interview from Cuba where his old club New York Cosmos are playing.

"That's my position because football put people together. What happened with the corruption, this is not my problem."

The 74-year-old, widely regarded as the greatest footballer of all time, said it was time FIFA made changes to ensure the scandals that have plagued it in recent years cease.

"Everything in life changes, football changes, life changes, it's important to have people who are honest to organize anything," Pele added.

Blatter stunned the world of soccer when he resigned on Tuesday, although he will stay in office for a few more months until a successor is chosen, ending a 40-year career at the sport's governing body just four days after being re-elected to a fifth term despite a U.S. corruption investigation.

The 79-year-old, who has held office since 1998, announced the decision at a news conference in Zurich, six days after Swiss police, acting on a request from United States authorities, raided a hotel in the Swiss city and arrested several FIFA officials. Blatter has not been charged.

An election to choose a new FIFA president is thought unlikely to go ahead until at least December.

