MEXICO CITY Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff called on Wednesday for a comprehensive investigation of wrongdoing in soccer after U.S. and Swiss authorities announced separate inquiries into the activities of the game's powerful governing body, FIFA.

Speaking to reporters on a visit to Mexico City, Rousseff said she believed the probes, which embroiled a senior Brazilian soccer figure, would help Brazil, and she urged authorities to look into all tournaments and soccer activities.

Among those detained was Jose Maria Marin, former head of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

"All investigations on this issue are very important," she said. "I think it will allow soccer to become more professional. I don't see how it can endanger Brazilian soccer."

On Wednesday, Swiss police arrested seven senior FIFA officials in Zurich on corruption charges as authorities announced a criminal probe into the awarding of the next two World Cups.

U.S. authorities said nine soccer officials and five sports media and promotions executives faced corruption charges

involving more than $150 million in bribes.

Brazil hosted the soccer World Cup in 2014 and has won the tournament five times.

