Factbox on David Luiz after the Brazil World Cup defender completed his big-money move from Chelsea to Paris St Germain on Friday.

STARTING OUT

Born April 22, 1987 in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Full name David Luiz Moreira Marinho.

Began career with Esporte Clube Vitoria in Bahia where he made 47 appearances.

Joined Benfica, initially on loan, in January 2007.

Made 82 appearances for the Lisbon club.

Signed for Chelsea in January 2011.

MOVING ON UP

Named man of the match after first start against Fulham despite conceding a penalty.

Ineligible for Champions League but kept place in Premier League team until being dropped by then-manager Carlo Ancelotti who blamed him for a goal conceded at Manchester United that helped to wreck Chelsea title bid.

Injuries, inconsistency, spectacular goals and erratic defending characterized his progress under rotating managers.

In 2012 he starred in a 4-1 Champions League win over Napoli before being injured in FA Cup semi-final. Missed several key games including final win over Liverpool at Wembley.

Returned against Bayern Munich in Champions League final in Munich where he played 120 minutes, despite being less than 100 percent fit, and scored in triumphant penalty shootout win.

In 2012-13 he made 57 appearances and played in Chelsea's Europa League final triumph over Benfica in Amsterdam. Less prominent in 2013-14 as manager Jose Mourinho often deployed him in midfield.

INTERNATIONAL STAGE

After playing for Brazil at the 2007 under-20 World Cup, he made full debut against United States in August 2010 and was in Copa America squad in July 2011.

Appointed captain for successive friendlies against South Africa and China in 2012 and again at Wembley against England in February 2013.

Ever-present in central defense during Brazil's successful Confederations Cup campaign in June 2013 and retained his place at the start of 2014 World Cup as Brazil defeated Croatia 3-1 in Group A opener on Thursday.

