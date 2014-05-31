Croatia's Ivan Perisic (L) scores goal against Mali's Adama Tamboura during their international friendly soccer match at Gradski Vrt Stadium in Osijek May 31, 2014. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

OSIJEK Croatia Croatia midfielder Ivan Perisic scored a goal in each half to give the Balkan country a 2-1 win over Mali in their home send-off to next month’s World Cup in Brazil.

The Croatians, who will also meet Australia on Friday in Salvador before opening their Group A campaign against hosts Brazil in Sao Paulo on June 12, played at walking pace against the African side as coach Niko Kovac fielded a makeshift formation in front of 15,000 fans.

Left wing Perisic enjoyed one of his best international performances and fired Croatia ahead in the 15th minute, curling a superb shot with his weaker, right foot into the top left corner after a defence-splitting pass by Ivan Rakitic.

Perisic doubled the lead shortly after the hour when he stabbed home a Rakitic corner which was headed into his path by striker Ivica Olic before substitute Fantamady Diarra pulled one back for the visitors.

Croatia's influential playmaker Luka Modric, who won the Champions League with Real Madrid last Saturday, received a standing ovation when he came off the bench in the last 15 minutes.

"It was a good test against a physical opponent while our legs were a bit heavy after three weeks of hard training in the build-up," Perisic told Croatian television.

Kovac, who was expected to name his final squad later on Saturday, said: "We know what 23 players are going to Brazil."

"We are happy with result and commitment given that there are some weary legs out there.

"The first goal is exactly the kind of attacking we are looking for, a direct through ball leaving the scorer with a sitter.

"The movement of the ball wasn’t quite as sharp as we would have liked but there is still enough time to add the finishing touches."

(Reporting by Zoran Milosavljevic in Belgrade; editing by Josh Reich)