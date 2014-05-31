Norway's Havard Nielsen (L) and Russia's Vasili Berezutski battle for the ball during their international friendly soccer match in Oslo in this May 31, 2014 picture provided by NTB Scanpix. REUTERS/Erlend Aas/NTB Scanpix

Russia were held to a 1-1 draw by Norway in Oslo on Saturday in a warmup friendly for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

The visitors took the lead after three minutes through Oleg Shatov, with the Zenit St Petersburg midfielder capitalising on a lucky ricochet in the penalty area following an Alexey Ionov cross to send the ball past the helpless Rune Jarstein.

That goal sparked the Norwegians into life and Havard Nordveit tested Russia keeper Igor Akinfeev midway through the first half with a free kick, which the CSKA Moscow player did well to keep out.

Defender Andrey Semenov made his debut as a substitute for Fabio Capello’s Russia as both sides made numerous changes in the second half, which killed the flow of the game.

Following his introduction, Norway equalized immediately, with Anders Konradsen sending a glancing header past Akinfeev.

Russia failed to muster another serious attempt to win the game as the match petered out into a draw.

Capello’s side will play one more friendly against Morocco in Moscow on June 6, before departing for Brazil.

Russia will play their first game of the tournament against South Korea in Cuiaba on June 17.

