MOSCOW Russia Goals from Vasili Berezutskiy and Yuri Zhirkov gave Russia the perfect World Cup send-off as they beat Morocco 2-0 in front of their home fans on Friday in their final warm-up game before departing for Brazil.

The evening did not start well for Fabio Capello’s side, as Denis Glushakov was injured in the warm-up after pulling a muscle and was replaced in the starting lineup by Igor Denisov.

Fellow midfielder Roman Shirokov was still unable to start and faces a race against time to recover from injury before the World Cup gets underway.

The home side started at a good tempo and looked to use the flanks as much as possible, yet despite dominating possession they were unable to create any significant opportunities.

The visitors hit the post on 24 minutes when Omar El Kaddouri was left completely unmarked in the penalty area, but his shot cannoned off the woodwork, with goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev beaten.

That momentary lapse sprang the Russians into life and on 29 minutes Berezutskiy gave them the lead. The CSKA Moscow central defender capitalized on a fortunate ricochet before slamming the ball into the back of the net from close range.

Russia had an opportunity to double their lead just before half time when Alexander Kokorin managed to beat the off-side trap, but dragged his shot wide with only the keeper to beat.

Capello made four changes at the break, but that did not seem to upset Russia’s rhythm, with Kokorin squandering two further chances shortly after the restart.

Zhirkov made it 2-0 in the 58th minute when the ball fell to him following a poor clearance and the former Chelsea defender netted his first international goal with a fine finish.

Morocco had a couple of chances late on, but were unable to find a way back into the game, leaving Russia to head to Brazil on the back of two wins and a draw from their three warm-up matches.

Russia fly out on Saturday and play their first game of the World Cup on June 17 against South Korea in Cuiaba.

(Reporting By Dmitriy Rogovitskiy; editing by Toby Davis)