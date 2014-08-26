AS Roma's Mehdi Benatia celebrates after scoring against Genoa during their Serie A soccer match at Olympic stadium in Rome, January 12, 2014. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

BERLIN Bayern Munich have agreed terms with AS Roma to sign Morocco defender Mehdi Benatia to replace the injured Javi Martinez, who is out for the rest of the year, the German champions said in a statement on Tuesday.

Bayern said the 27-year-old Benatia will sign a five-year deal once he passes a medical in Munich this week.

France-born Benatia, who joined Roma in 2013 after three seasons at Udinese, will cost 25 million euros (19.91 million pounds) according to local media reports.

Benatia formed a strong partnership with Brazilian Leandro Castan last season after joining Roma from Udinese, helping his side to a second-place finish in Serie A.

The Moroccan, who has 31 caps, became unsettled, however, publicly accusing the Italian club of breaking promises regarding a salary increase. Spain international Martinez tore cruciate ligaments in Bayern's Super Cup defeat by Borussia Dortmund earlier this month and will be out for at least six months, forcing coach Pep Guardiola to bring in a replacement.

