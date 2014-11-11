Boxing - Mayweather wants McGregor fight in June
Floyd Mayweather has declared himself "out of retirement" to fight Conor McGregor and demanded the Irish mixed martial arts champion commit to a crossover bout in June.
BERLIN World Cup winners Germany have scheduled friendly internationals against Australia and the United States next year in order to fine-tune preparations for their Euro 2016 qualifiers, Germany team manager Oliver Bierhoff said on Tuesday.
The Germans, third in Group D after only one win in three games, will face Australia in Kaiserslautern on March 25 four days before a qualifier in Georgia, Bierhoff said before realising these matches have not been officially announced.
"Sometimes you have to give facts," he joked at a news conference before also announcing a friendly in June against the United States, coached by former Germany coach Juergen Klinsmann.
"It will be good to face Juergen's team again," said Bierhoff.
The game will be played in early June, before a June 13 qualifier in Gibraltar.
(Reporting by Karolos Grohmann, editing by Ed Osmond)
Floyd Mayweather has declared himself "out of retirement" to fight Conor McGregor and demanded the Irish mixed martial arts champion commit to a crossover bout in June.
NEW DELHI Australia's David Warner is refusing to take the bait after being publicly sledged by India's cricketers, but even if he wanted to fire back the struggling opening batsman has few runs to back up any fighting words.
The protests against Arsene Wenger's reign at Arsenal show no signs of abating but after booking another FA Cup date at Wembley on Saturday, the manager at the eye of the storm was adamant that his "preference" was still to stay at the club.