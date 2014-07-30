Barca stunned by defeat at Deportivo
BARCELONA Barcelona were in danger of being toppled from the top of La Liga standings on Sunday after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Deportivo La Coruna.
ATHENS Former referee Hugh Dallas has been appointed as the head referee of the Greek Super League, the Hellenic Football Federation (EPO) said in a statement on Wednesday.
The 56-year-old Scot earned the position by a majority vote of the EPO's executive committee members.
Dallas will oversee the selection and assessment of referees as well as their appointments for matches.
The move comes after continued pleas from Greek clubs for aforeigner to take on the administrative role following several match-fixing scandals in recent seasons.
Dallas retired from refereeing in 2005 having officiated at two World Cups (1998 and 2002), the 1996 Olympic Games, the 1999 UEFA Cup final and several Champions League matches.
From June 2009 to November 2010 he was head of refereedevelopment at the Scottish FA.
(Editing by Ken Ferris)
BARCELONA Barcelona were in danger of being toppled from the top of La Liga standings on Sunday after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Deportivo La Coruna.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur booked an FA Cup semi-final place with a 6-0 thrashing of third-tier London rivals Millwall on Sunday but an injury to Harry Kane marred the party as they marked their last tie at their current White Hart Lane stadium.
World champion Peter Sagan won the fifth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico with a late attack as Nairo Quintana retained the overall lead on Sunday. Slovakian Sagan (Bora hansgrohe) jumped away from a small group of riders in the final short climb to beat France's Thibaut Pinot (FDJ).