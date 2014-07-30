Barca stunned by defeat at Deportivo
BARCELONA Barcelona were in danger of being toppled from the top of La Liga standings on Sunday after they suffered a shock 2-1 defeat at lowly Deportivo La Coruna.
ATHENS Greece international Vangelis Moras has flown to Australia to donate bone marrow to his older brother Dimitris, who is suffering from leukemia, sport FM radio reported on Wednesday.
The 32-year-old Hellas Verona defender, part of the World Cup squad that reached the last 16 at this year's tournament in Brazil, uploaded a photograph of him with his brother in hospital on his Facebook account.
It carried the caption 'Ready for Action'. In the photograph, taken at a hospital bed, both men are wearing Superman t-shirts.
Dimitris, 33, travelled to Australia from Greece in Marchto visit relatives, but fell ill a week after his arrival.
He was diagnosed with Acute myeloid leukemia.
The bone marrow transplant is scheduled to take place at the Melbourne Alfred Hospital on Saturday.
LONDON Tottenham Hotspur booked an FA Cup semi-final place with a 6-0 thrashing of third-tier London rivals Millwall on Sunday but an injury to Harry Kane marred the party as they marked their last tie at their current White Hart Lane stadium.
World champion Peter Sagan won the fifth stage of the Tirreno-Adriatico with a late attack as Nairo Quintana retained the overall lead on Sunday. Slovakian Sagan (Bora hansgrohe) jumped away from a small group of riders in the final short climb to beat France's Thibaut Pinot (FDJ).