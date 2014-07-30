ATHENS Greece international Vangelis Moras has flown to Australia to donate bone marrow to his older brother Dimitris, who is suffering from leukemia, sport FM radio reported on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old Hellas Verona defender, part of the World Cup squad that reached the last 16 at this year's tournament in Brazil, uploaded a photograph of him with his brother in hospital on his Facebook account.

It carried the caption 'Ready for Action'. In the photograph, taken at a hospital bed, both men are wearing Superman t-shirts.

Dimitris, 33, travelled to Australia from Greece in Marchto visit relatives, but fell ill a week after his arrival.

He was diagnosed with Acute myeloid leukemia.

The bone marrow transplant is scheduled to take place at the Melbourne Alfred Hospital on Saturday.

