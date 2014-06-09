Factbox on new AC Milan coach Filippo Inzaghi after the former Italy striker replaced Clarence Seedorf on Monday:

STARTING OUT

* Born Aug. 9, 1973, at Piacenza, Italy. One brother Simone, born in 1976, also played as a striker.

* Began career with hometown club Piacenza in 1991 and made progress via loans to Serie C club Leffe and Serie B team Verona before returning to Piacenza to win Serie B, scoring 15 goals in 37 games.

REACHING FOR THE TOP

* Joined Parma in 1995 and made Serie A debut before switching in 1996 to Atalanta where he scored 24 goals to become the league's top scorer.

* His form earned a move to Juventus and between 1997 and 2001 he scored 58 league and 27 European goals for the club and established himself in the Italy team.

* He won the 'Scudetto' in his first season and collected a loser's medal at the European Cup final won by Real Madrid.

* In 2001 he moved to AC Milan where he made 202 appearances and scored 73 goals. Retired in 2011 and joined the club's coaching staff.

ON EUROPEAN AND INTERNATIONAL STAGE

* He made 81 Champions League appearances in total, 26 with Juventus and 55 for Milan, but was flagged by linesmen so often that former Manchester United coach Alex Ferguson quipped "he must have been born offside".

* Helped Milan win the Champions League, on penalties against Juventus, in 2003 and Serie A in 2004 after an injury-hit season.

* Scored twice in 2007 against Liverpool in Athens as Milan avenged their 2005 Champions League final defeat in Istanbul.

* Appeared in four Champions League finals, winning in 2003 and 2007, but losing in 1998 and 2005. Won UEFA Super Cup in 2003 and 2007.

* Bagged 70 goals in all European club competitions and is joint leading scorer. He notched 46 in the Champions League.

* He was on target 25 times in 57 appearances for Italy.

