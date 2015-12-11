Juventus Alvaro Morata (R) jumps for the ball against Sevilla's Coke during their Champions League group D soccer match at Juventus stadium in Turin, Italy, September 30, 2015. REUTERS/Giorgio Perottino

Juventus striker Alvaro Morata has extended his contract with the Italian club until June 2020, ending speculation about him moving back to Real Madrid.

The 23-year old Spanish international's previous contract was set to expire in 2019, the club said. (www.juventus.com)

Madrid-born Morata moved to Juventus from Real in July 2014 for 20 million euros (£14.5 million).

Real president Florentino Perez hinted in September that the club might look into getting Morata back, Spanish media reported.

Morata has scored one goal in 13 appearances this season.

Fifth-placed Juventus play Fiorentina in Serie A on Sunday.

