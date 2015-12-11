Ronaldo takes Portugal tally to 70 in Hungary stroll
LISBON Cristiano Ronaldo scored two stunning goals and took his international tally to 70 as he led Portugal to an emphatic 3-0 win over Hungary in a World Cup qualifier on Saturday.
Juventus striker Alvaro Morata has extended his contract with the Italian club until June 2020, ending speculation about him moving back to Real Madrid.
The 23-year old Spanish international's previous contract was set to expire in 2019, the club said. (www.juventus.com)
Madrid-born Morata moved to Juventus from Real in July 2014 for 20 million euros (£14.5 million).
Real president Florentino Perez hinted in September that the club might look into getting Morata back, Spanish media reported.
Morata has scored one goal in 13 appearances this season.
Fifth-placed Juventus play Fiorentina in Serie A on Sunday.
Polish fifth seed Agnieszka Radwanska was the highest women's casualty at the Miami Open on Saturday, blown away for the second time this year by Croatian Mirjana Lucic-Baroni.