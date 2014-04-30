MEXICO CITY Former Mexico coach Ricardo La Volpe was sacked as manager of Guadalajara on Wednesday following allegations he acted inapporiately towards a female staff member, the club's president said.

Argentine La Volpe was sacked for misconduct after less than a month in charge of the Mexican top-flight side having been appointed at the start of April.

"Starting from today, Ricardo La Volpe is separated from the institution (Chivas) for inappropriate conduct toward a female member of staff," said Guadalajara owner Jorge Vergara.

"This is very delicate and serious, but we hope to put this behind us and find the right people needed to keep the Chivas project going."

Vergara said he could not provide details of the allegations against La Volpe for legal reasons.

La Volpe, 62, has had spells at Mexican clubs Atlante, America, Queretaro, Atlas, Toluca and Monterrey and won a championship with Atlante in the 1992-1993 season.

He steered Mexico's national team to the 2003 CONCACAF Gold Cup and into the last-16 at the 2006 World Cup in Germany.

In his short spell at Guadalajara, he failed to propel them into the Mexican Clausura championship's playoff phase.

(Reporting by Carlos Calvo; editing by Toby Davis)