Mexico's Carlos Salcido gestures during their 2014 World Cup qualifying soccer match against Honduras at Azteca stadium in Mexico City September 6, 2013. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido

MEXICO CITY Defender Carlos Salcido, set for his third World Cup finals with Mexico, has rejoined Guadalajara, the Mexican giants said on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old, who can also play as a holding midfielder, began his career with the Chivas in 2001.

“Guadalajara have acquired the rights of national team member Carlos Salcido. The club welcomes him and wishes him the greatest success in his return to the ‘Flock’ to continue with his outstanding career,” Guadalajara said in a statement.

Salcido, an overage player in Mexico’s Olympic soccer gold-medal winning team at the London Games in 2012, left for PSV Eindhoven with whom he won Dutch league winner’s medals in 2007 and 2008.

He also played for Fulham in the English Premier League before returning home to join UANL Tigres and help them win the Mexican league title in 2011.

“After the World Cup I know where my future lies,” Salcido told reporters.

Guadalajara will be under Argentine trainer Carlos Bustos next season after they dismissed his compatriot and former Mexico coach Ricardo La Volpe last month for “inappropriate conduct” towards a female employee at the club.

(Reporting by Carlos Calvo; Writing by Rex Gowar in Buenos Aires, Editing by Gene Cherry)