BARCELONA Barcelona coach Luis Enrique says Luis Suarez is looking a lot sharper since he returned to training and will be ready for his debut in the Clasico against Real Madrid next weekend.

The Catalan side take on newly-promoted Eibar on Saturday following the international break, but all eyes are already on the game at the Bernabeu with fourth place Real currently trailing the leaders by four points.

The match has been given extra spice with former Liverpool player Suarez making his return for Barca following a four-month ban for biting at the World Cup.

Suarez was initially prevented from taking part in all footballing activity, but since mid-August he has been allowed to train and play in friendly games.

"He still needs to improve his condition physically as he has been out for a long time but he is a special player who can provide lots of different options," Luis Enrique told a news conference in Barcelona.

"He has been training well and will be ready.

"When you talk about 100 percent with players it is difficult to say exactly whether they are that or 90 percent or 80 percent. I have a good feeling about him and he has improved a lot since he has returned to training and played for his national team.

"He looks very different now to when he came back. Training every day has made a big difference."

With Lionel Messi and Neymar having been away on long trips with their national sides, there is a possibility that one or the other could be rested against Eibar.

"I will take into account all the different games played and the stage of the season we are at following a short break," said Luis Enrique.

"There have been players who have been on long journeys, those who’ve played more than others, those in form and I’ve also watched who is doing better in training."

The Barca coach added he and the players were fully focused on facing Eibar and were not distracted by the pending match with Real.

"It is the game that we have now to face and they are a strong side that has started the season well and overcome their first tests," said Luis Enrique.

"Eibar are not a side which sits back and they have got good results at home and away. I expect them to pressure high up the pitch but they are also solid at the back and can counter-attack."

