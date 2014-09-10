STOCKHOLM The Swedish FA (SvFF) has reported suspected match-fixing to the police surrounding the possible payment of bribes to fix the outcome of a second-tier game between Jonkoping Sodra and Syrianska in August.

"The SvFF is of the opinion that there is reason to believe that bribery may have been committed in connection with the match," the Swedish FA said in a statement.

"The FA sees that no further investigative action by the association can determine if the crime was committed, and the hope is that a preliminary investigation (including the actions the police may take) can clear this up."

Several bookmakers stopped taking bets on the game as odds tumbled following a flurry of wagers that there would be more than 3.5 goals in the game, which finished 4-0 to Jonkoping.

