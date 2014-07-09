Argentina's national soccer team coach Alejandro Sabella addresses a news conference at the arena di Corinthians stadium in Sao Paulo July 8, 2014, ahead of their 2014 World Cup semi-final soccer match against the Netherlands to be played on July 9. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

SAO PAULO Argentina interrupted preparations for their World Cup semi-final to watch Germany's 7-1 win over Brazil, a result coach Alejandro Sabella said illustrated the unpredictability and beauty of football.

Argentina are looking to return to the biggest game in world soccer for the first time since 1990 while last-four opponents the Netherlands are aiming for a spot in their second straight final after losing to Spain four years ago in Johannesburg.

While Germany's stunning win over hosts Brazil in Belo Horizonte on Tuesday left players, pundits and fans scratching their heads all over the world, Sabella said people should always expect the unexpected in football.

"I saw the first half and just a small part of the second half... 7-1 is not a normal result between two powers in world football," Sabella told reporters at the Corinthians arena.

"It happens rarely so it is not a normal result, undoubtedly. It's football. I would explain it by saying it is the most illogical of all sports ... but on the other hand that's what makes it so beautiful."

Sabella said that with 24 hours to go before they play the Netherlands, Argentina were just fine-tuning their preparations and that the players were given time to watch Brazil suffer their worst ever World Cup defeat.

"The players had the idea of watching the match, to continue watching the match, because the first half we saw at the hotel and we saw the end of it here," he said, explaining why the squad was late for their training session on Wednesday.

"Since we were going to have light training, we thought that coming out at that time gave us sufficient time to do what we needed to do," he added.

(Reporting by Editing by)