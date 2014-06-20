Argentina's Lionel Messi (L) embraces team mates Angel Di Maria (C) and Sergio Aguero after he scored his team's second goal during their international friendly soccer match against Slovenia ahead of the 2014 World Cup, in Buenos Aires June 7, 2014. REUTERS/Martin Acosta

CUIABA Brazil You might think it would be easy to push skinny Angel Di Maria off the ball but “Fideo” (Noodle) is made of steel.

The Argentina winger, dreaming of World Cup glory at his second finals, has known hardship and bounced back stronger.

Argentina opened their Group F challenge last Sunday, Father’s Day, when Di Maria will have had his little daughter Mia, who celebrated her first birthday in April after a fight for life, on his mind.

Less than 14 months earlier the young Di Maria family went through the trauma of Mia’s Caesarean birth three months premature followed by two months in hospital fighting to stay alive.

Di Maria next kept his place at Real Madrid despite the record signing of Gareth Bale but incurred the wrath of fans with a gesture they took as an insult, grabbing his crotch as he came off when replaced by the Welshman in a match in January, and his days at the Spanish club looked numbered.

"I did not want to do anything toward either the supporters or the coach as was being claimed,” Di Maria was quoted as saying on Real's website (www.realmadrid.com).

"It was a natural gesture that any man does… It's not like I was doing it on purpose for an extended period of time," said Di Maria, who was cleared by the club after an investigation.

Di Maria’s best reply, however, came on the pitch with his soccer, the kind that makes him a part of Argentina’s “Fab Four” attack that includes Lionel Messi, Gonzalo Higuain and Sergio Aguero.

The first and biggest prize of the season after a narrow miss in La Liga and victory in the King’s Cup was the club’s Champions League triumph over Atletico Madrid in the Lisbon final last month after his man-of-the-match performance.

BABY’S EXAMPLE

“My daughter taught me that everything’s possible… that one’s efforts can be rewarded,” Di Maria, who comes from Messi’s home town of Rosario, told the Spanish sports daily Marca after the Champions League victory.

“She taught me to bear suffering and pain and become stronger… that helped me have a spectacular season,” added the 26-year-old, who arrived at Real Madrid from Benfica in 2010 after starting his career at Rosario Central.

Greater still for Di Maria, who played in former coach Diego Maradona’s team at the 2010 finals in South Africa, would be to win soccer’s top prize in Brazil after the dream was cut short by Germany in the 2010 quarter-finals in South Africa.

Di Maria is the deepest lying of Argentina’s attacking quartet, nominally the left-sided member of a three-man midfield with Fernando Gago on the right and Javier Mascherano in the middle.

Coach Alejandro Sabella asks all his forwards to help out in defense, especially the non-stop Di Maria, a metronome who never tires of sending in all variety of crosses to his fellow attackers and occasionally scores spectacular goals like his chipped winner in the 2008 Olympic final in Beijing.

He contributed with two goals when Argentina won the 16-match South American qualifying group, one highlight being his performance at high altitude in Bolivia where Argentina drew 1-1 having been hammered 6-1 in La Paz under Maradona four years earlier.

Although Messi showed the strains of playing in the thin air 3,600 meters above sea level in the Hernando Siles stadium, Di Maria ran and ran and his efforts were rewarded with Ever Banega’s equalizer.

Argentina did not shine in their opening 2-1 victory over Bosnia, apart from Messi’s brilliant winning goal but the Fab Four are expected to run riot against Iran in Belo Horizonte on Saturday when they will be looking to seal their place in the last 16.

