SYDNEY Australia coach Ange Postecoglou is not heading to Brazil looking for excuses despite being handed the reins just eight months before the World Cup with the Socceroos apparently in disarray. Any reasonable observer would think he could claim a few ifAustralia disappoint, not least because they are the lowest-ranked team and have been grouped with world championsSpain, 2010 runners-up the Netherlands and Chile. To look for explanations of failure before a sportingcontest is distinctly un-Australian, however, and although hewas born in Greece, Postecoglou is a "true blue" Aussie. After the three-year reign of German technocrat HolgerOsieck, the fact that the 48-year-old was home-grown was a keyfactor when Football Federation Australia gave him a five-yearcontract last October. "My hope and my belief is that we can restore pride to thenational team and our national team jersey," Postecoglou said atthe news conference on his appointment. "I really want to sell hope to people who love football, butmore importantly, love our nation." Another factor in his appointment was the reputation he hadearned over 17 years in coaching for rebuilding teams andgetting them to play in an adventurous, attacking style.

LURED AWAY

The Brisbane Roar squad he overhauled won successiveA-League titles in 2011 and 2012 and he had started a similarrejuvenation project at the Melbourne Victory before he waslured to the Socceroos. Postecoglou's overseas experience is limited to a shortstint at small Greek club Panachaiki and he has described hisseven years in charge of the Australia youth team as his "PhD incoaching". He embraced his new job with bullish enthusiasm, promisingto give Australia's youth its chance after Osieck was perceivedto have failed to oversee a transition from the generation thattook Australia to the last two World Cups. With just a handful of friendlies to turn around thefortunes of a side hammered 6-0 by Brazil and France last year,Postecoglou could be forgiven for preferring to focus on winningthe Asian Cup on home soil next January. That, however, would be to underestimate his competitivedrive. "This could be my only shot at a World Cup, I'm not going togive it away for anything and I don't think we should as anation," he said after the draw in December. "If we want to do well in the Asian Cup, then we need astrong World Cup to build a foundation and give our players theright kind of experience."

(Editing by John O'Brien)