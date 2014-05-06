Long-serving former Australia captain Lucas Neill will not be part of the squad for the World Cup finals due to lack of playing time, coach Ange Postecoglou said on Tuesday.

The 36-year-old former Millwall, Blackburn and West Ham defender joined Watford in England's second tier in February but managed only a few minutes on the pitch before being loaned to Championship strugglers Doncaster in late March.

"In the end I just had to make a decision not so much about the recent history but the last six months in terms of form and fitness," Postecoglou said of Neill.

"There just wasn't enough evidence there for me to say he'd be able to hold up in a World Cup.

"It was both a combination of the lack of regular soccer and the little niggles he got that made the decision for me."

Under former coach Holger Osieck and Neill, Australia booked their ticket to Brazil after a stuttering last phase of Asian qualifying but were heavily criticized for their stodgy play.

With German Osieck sacked in October following back-to-back 6-0 friendly defeats to Brazil and France, his replacement Postecoglou has been tasked with rejuvenating a demoralized team in time for the finals, which start on June 12.

"I had a conversation with Lucas regarding the World Cup squad and obviously before I announced the 30-man squad next week I thought it was important for me to speak to him directly," Postecoglou said.

"I informed him that he hasn't made the 30, from my perspective paying due respect to the fact that he's been the captain for six years and the captain of the World Cup campaign so far.

"It was difficult, he's worked damn hard to get himself ready and available; he's shown an enormous determination to go to this World Cup.

"You can see why he's played for his country as many times as he has and why he was a leader, he's gone down fighting."

The 96-cap Neill, a veteran of Australia's 2006 and 2010 World Cup finals campaigns, had been without a team since leaving J-League side Omiya Ardija in November, finally signing for Watford before his loan spell at Doncaster.

"He was probably a little bit unlucky in a couple of the moves he made," the coach added.

"And certainly from my perspective, if post-Christmas, from January onwards, if he'd had four months of soccer under his belt, I guess a different decision would have been made."

Australia's fourth trip to the World Cup finals will be extremely challenging, having being grouped with Spain and the Netherlands, who fought out the 2010 final, as well as Chile.

(Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; editing by Josh Reich)