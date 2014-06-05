SYDNEY As the lowest-ranked team heading for Brazil, Australia's fourth trip to the World Cup was always going to be a challenge even before lady luck abandoned them in December's tournament draw. World champions Spain and the Netherlands, who fought out the 2010 final, plus South American powerhouse Chile, presented the worst scenario for a nation with a newly-appointed coach and a squad in transition. Australia's sporting culture is that their teams fightagainst the odds to the bitter end, but it is difficult to seethe Socceroos coming back from Brazil with anything much betterthan humiliation avoided. After scrapping through Asian qualifying under Holger Osieck, spiritless displays in successive 6-0 friendlydefeats by Brazil and France led to the dismissal of theGerman last October. Football Federation Australia (FFA) decided to go local forhis replacement, handing Ange Postecoglou a five-year contract and a mission to make Australia the number one team in Asia.

Postecoglou had three friendlies - a 1-0 win over CostaRica, a 4-3 loss to Ecuador and a 1-1 draw with South Africa - to assess the talent at his disposal in an international context before selecting his 23 players for Brazil.He drew the net wide, keeping tabs on some 40 to 45players. They included the last remnants of Australia's "goldengeneration", a raft of youngsters plying their trade on thefringes of big clubs or in the lower leagues in Europe, and another group drawn from the improving domestic A-League. Goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer, a veteran of two World Cups and109 internationals, made at least one decision for the new coachby retiring on the eve of his first squad announcement. Long-term team captain Lucas Neill was determined to play in a third successive finals but he got the dreaded omission phone call before the 30-man World Cup squad was selected, leaving Tim Cahill as the best-known veteran of the 2006 and 2010 campaigns.

Postecoglou handed Crystal Palace midfielder Mile Jedinak the captaincy, stuck by his promise to give youth a chance and hopes to produce a team playing in the attacking style which brought him success at domestic club level. Whether he has time to produce a coherent team who can playany system with fluency before their Group B opener againstChile in Cuiaba on June 13 remains to be seen. At the very least, though, Australia will expect arestoration of the fighting spirit that once defined theSocceroos and was wholly absent in last year's Brasilia andParis humiliations.

