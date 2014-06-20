Eden Hazard poses for a portrait during the Belgian team's training camp in preparation for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil in Knokke-Heist June 6, 2014. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

SAO PAULO Belgium arrived at the World Cup with a huge reputation and billed as one of the teams to watch in Brazil, but delivered a largely underwhelming performance in their Group H opener against Algeria.

Much the same can be said of playmaker Eden Hazard.

Described by coach Marc Wilmots as having the potential to be "one of the five best players in the world", Hazard has the blend of pace and skill that managers love and fans drool over.

His ability to drift through defenses and release the perfect pass, combined with an impressive scoring rate, convinced Chelsea to splash out more than 30 million pounds ($50 million) to bring him from Lille to Stamford Bridge in 2012.

Amid speculation that he could leave Chelsea and join team mate David Luiz at Paris St Germain, the English Premier League club squashed the talk by announcing he would wear the number 10 shirt next term.

But while Hazard has the ability to capture the crowd's imagination and turn a game on its head with a moment of brilliance, the 23-year-old also exhibits the kind of flaws that leave managers fuming.

Chief among the criticisms is that Hazard does not work hard enough on the defensive side of the game, that he can be reluctant to track back when the opposition breaks and lacks commitment to the cause.

Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho highlighted this after their Champions League semi-final exit in April.

In response to the winger's comments about Chelsea's tactics against Atletico Madrid in a 3-1 defeat, Mourinho said Hazard was "not mentally ready to look back to his left back and leave his life for him.

"When the comments come from a player like Eden it's normal because he is not a player ready to sacrifice himself 100 percent for the team and his team mates."

Despite his enormous talent, Hazard is often guilty of flitting in and out of games, and only seems to perform his best when the momentum is with his team.

Hazard has also invoked his manager's wrath off the pitch.

In November, Mourinho dropped the Belgian for a Champions League match after a passport blunder caused him to miss training.

"He went to a foreign country when he shouldn't go and on the top of that he lost his passport which didn't allow him to be back in training, which is obviously unacceptable," a furious Mourinho said.

Tempering his remarks shortly after, however, he added: "He’s a kid, kids make mistakes and fathers they have to be clever in the way they educate their sons."

BALLBOYS AND BURGERS

That tempestuousness of youth has also seen Hazard hauled over the coals.

Early last year he was given a straight red card and banned for three matches after kicking out at a ballboy who was refusing to hand over the ball during a match.

In 2011 he stormed off the pitch after being substituted and ended up eating a hamburger from a stall outside the stadium while Belgium were still playing a Euro 2012 qualifying match.

That incident earned him a one-match suspension.

But none of these flaws have proved fatal to a career that is truly beginning to flourish. Hazard appears to understand the need to constantly improve and seems aware of his shortcomings.

He appraises his talent with a refreshing humility and was quick to concede his performance in Belgium's 2-1 win over Algeria was well short of expectations.

Responding to Wilmots's suggestion that he could be one of the top five players in the world, Hazard said: "I don't think I deserve it at the moment. To be thought of as one of the best five in the world, I would need to score more goals for a start.

"I would really need to score almost every game because that is what the best players in the world - like Messi and Ronaldo - do every season.

"These are the guys everyone else has to aim for," he told FIFA's official website.

Next up for Belgium in Group H are Russia, who opened with an uninspiring 1-1 draw with South Korea.

Hazard is confident both he and Belgium would improve on the Algeria game.

"I can definitely play better and we can also play better as a group. But this was just a start for us, and we have won our first game, which we always felt would be the most important one," he said.

"Now we are in a good position at the top of the group and we want to do everything we can to stay there."

(Editing by Ed Osmond)