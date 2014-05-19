Zulte Waregem's Sammy Bossut celebrates after their Europa League soccer match against Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium in Wigan, northern England, November 28, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Belgium's coach Marc Wilmots announces his squad for the 2014 World Cup in Brazil at a news conference in Brussels May 13, 2014. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

BRUSSELS Belgium coach Marc Wilmots has been forced to call up yet another reserve goalkeeper after Anderlecht number one Silvio Proto broke his arm in the final match of the Belgian league season on Sunday.

Wilmots said in a tweet that he would add Sammy Bossut, 28, of Belgian side Zulte Waregem to his 24-man squad although Bossut could find himself cut from the final 23 in two weeks' time.

Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois, loaned out to newly crowned Spanish champions Atletico Madrid for the past three seasons, is Belgium's clear number one, followed by Liverpool's Simon Mignolet.

Third choice Koen Casteels broke his shin in early April and has been given until the start of June to prove he has recovered, failing which his spot will go to Bossut. Proto was the original stand-in.

Belgium, appearing in the World Cup for the first time since 2002, will hold training camps and play friendlies against Luxembourg and Sweden before the final 23-man squad is named on June 2.

