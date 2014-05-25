Anderlecht's goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski reacts after a Champions League soccer match against Olympiakos at Constant Vanden Stock stadium in Brussels October 2, 2013. REUTERS/Laurent Dubrule

BRUSSELS Belgium have called up yet another goalkeeper after a thigh injury to second choice Simon Mignolet that should keep the Liverpool player out of action for four to five days.

Belgian coach Marc Wilmots has summoned Anderlecht reserve keeper Thomas Kaminski. Sammy Bossut, who only received his call-up last week, will now be between the sticks when Belgium play a friendly against Luxembourg on Monday.

Chelsea's Thibaut Courtois, loaned out to newly crowned Spanish champions Atletico Madrid for the past three seasons, is Belgium's clear number one, but he has been given time off to recover from Saturday's Champions League final.

Mignolet is the number two and was to have played both the Luxembourg friendly and a warm-up match against Sweden next Sunday.

Third choice Koen Casteels broke his shin in April and has been given until the start of June to prove he has recovered.

Wilmots initially called up Anderlecht's Silvio Proto as cover, but he broke his arm in the final match of the Belgian league season, prompting Zulte Waregem's Bossut to join the squad.

Bossut will be on the plane to Brazil if Casteels has not fully recovered.

(Reporting By Philip Blenkinsop, editing by Ed Osmond)