FORTALEZA Brazil Brazil forward Hulk was no darling of fans at home when he started playing for the national team almost five years ago, but the burly player has now become one of its most admired stars because of his performance and demeanor on and off the pitch.

Givanildo Vieira de Souza, the player's real name, got the moniker from his father because of his strength and love for the green-skinned, muscular super hero.

"He used to watch a lot of cartoons. All his things were about Hulk," Hulk's father Gilvan Souza said in a local television interview. "One day he comes and says 'Daddy, look, I'm the Hulk' and he lifted a gas cylinder. So I said 'What's that?' and the name stuck."

The only boy in a family that had seven children, Hulk grew up in a poor neighborhood in Brazil's northeastern Paraiba state, working at his family's stall in a food market selling beef. He left home as a teenager to try his luck at youth teams in Sao Paulo, before transferring to Portuguese second division team Vilanovense at the age of 15 and spending a year there.

His professional football career only started after he returned home, with a short stint at Vitoria in Bahia state before a transfer to Japan when he was 18. Hulk played for Kawasaki Frontale, Tokyo Verdy and Consadole Sapporo and became the top scorer in the country's second division, before transferring in 2008 to play for Portugal's Porto, where he got his big break in international football.

Hulk's four seasons at the Portuguese team were filled with goals and titles that helped the Brazilian secure a 60 million euro ($82 million) transfer to Russian team Zenit Saint Petersburg in 2012, among the highest-ever fees paid for a Brazilian player.

The stellar international career came at a cost, though. Hulk had a tough time initially in Brazil's team, constantly booed by fans who didn't recognize him because most of his professional football career was spent overseas at teams in Japan, Portugal and Russia.

"Hulk faced a lot of opposition as a player," Carlos Alberto Parreira, a former coach for Brazil's team who is now its technical director, said in an TV interview. "The technical staff had to keep him here (despite) heavy criticism, lots of booing from the fans and, with insurmountable willpower, he overcame all that."

The change of heart for Brazilian fans came during the Confederations Cup in 2013, when he was among the main players that helped the team win the tournament. He also became hugely popular among women because of his physique, with his photos on social media getting the approval and nod of thousands of fans.

"The fans only really got to know me after the Confederations Cup," Hulk told local media last month. "Now they know me, they know how Hulk plays and thank God I have their affection and I try to give back the best way possible."

He also had to overcome discrimination in Brazil for being from the northeast, one of the poorest regions of the country, and racism in Russia, where some fans from Zenit were against non-white players.

"Unfortunately, people from the northeast are still discriminated (against). It's tough, but it's true," he said at a news conference last month, adding he hopes to celebrate a potential tournament win for Brazil at the final with the flag from his home state of Paraiba.

"God willing, I will be able to get to the Maracana and raise it (the flag), not only to say Paraiba, we won, but to the whole of Brazil," he added.

Hulk played 38 caps and scored nine goals for Brazil's team since he started in 2009. He sat out Brazil's game against Mexico during the group stage of the World Cup with a thigh injury, but has played the following two matches without trouble, becoming one of the key players along with goalkeeper Julio Cesar and striker Neymar in the nerve-wrecking clash with Chile that sealed Brazil's passage to the quarter-finals.

"The player that doesn't run the same as him, has no conditioning, he makes up for...and also helps out in the defense," Paulo Paixao, the physical trainer for Brazil's team, told a local television station last month. "The team knows that it needs him."

