Brazil's coach Luiz Felipe Scolari (R) consoles Oscar after losing their 2014 World Cup semi-finals against Germany at the Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

TERESOPOLIS Brazil Brazil coach Luiz Felipe Scolari tried to pick himself and his players up on Wednesday, saying they were still winners and that life must go on following their shattering 7-1 World Cup semi-final defeat by Germany.

"I know what happened yesterday, I know what it is to feel shame, I have feeling this will never leave me, but my life goes on," he told reporters at the team's training camp.

"The players will get on with their lives, they are still winners."

"Our life is not made from defeats, this was the worst of all, but life is good, nobody will die because of this."

"We win together, we lose together, there are good moments, there are bad moments," added Scolari, who appeared alongside the entire coaching staff including technical director Carlos Alberto Parreira.

Scolari, who is in his second spell as Brazil coach after leading them to their fifth world title in 2002, said he had not discussed his future with the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

He said he would only talk about the situation after Saturday's third-place match in Brasilia against the Netherlands or Argentina.

"I'm not thinking about it now, and I wasn't thinking about it at the start of the competition," he said

"Let us play, finish the tournament and afterwards we will see what will happen. We still have Saturday's game and that is now our dream as we have stopped dreaming about winning the title.

"We know that Saturday is not going to change much following what happened yesterday."

Brazil media have begun speculating about Scolari’s replacement, naming Tite, Muricy Ramalho and Vanderlei Luxemburgo as the favorites to replace him.

Tite, currently without a club, won the Libertadores Cup and Club World Cup with Corinthians, Ramalho has also won the Brazilian title with Sao Paulo and former Real Madrid coach Luxemburgo led Brazil for two years after the 1998 World Cup.

Parreira, who coached Brazil's World Cup-winning team in 1994, described Tuesday's game as a "tsunami" after Brazil conceded five goals in an 18-minute first-half spell.

"Yesterday was atypical, a tsunami happened here," he said. "(Goalkeeper) Julio Cesar got it in a nutshell when he said that you can't explain the inexplicable.

"Brazilian football is very strong, it's big, it has survived crises bigger than this and it will bounce back.”

(Writing by Brian Homewood, editing by Ed Osmond)