RIO DEIRO Vandals have attacked and burnt a six-meter high replica of the World Cup a few miles from where Brazil's squad will be based for next month's finals, officials in the town of Teresopolis said on Tuesday.

The vandals destroyed the replica trophy, which was on display in one of the hours of Tuesdaytown’s main thoroughfares, in the early .

“Every effort will be taken to find the instigator or instigators of this act of vandalism so this attack does not go unpunished,” the town’s mayor said in a statement.

The attack on the replica trophy was not the first on World Cup-related symbols in Brazil. Vandals have also attacked inflatable soccer balls and the cup's mascot Fuleco.

Last year, more than a million people took to the streets of dozens of Brazilian cities to protest against public spending on the tournament and a lack of investment in public services.

Brazil’s 23-man squad will meet in Teresopolis later this month and will be based at the squad’s long-time base in Granja Comary, on the edge of the town.

(Reporting by Pedro Fonseca; Writing by Andrew Downie)