Brazil's national soccer team head coach Luiz Felipe Scolari (L) walks with his team coordinator Carlos Alberto Parreira on the field of Granja Comary training center, in Teresopolis near Rio de Janeiro May 26, 2014. REUTERS/Ricardo Moraes

TERESOPOLIS Brazil Brazil have prepared dossiers on 16 possible opponents who could stand between them and a sixth World Cup, assistant manager Carlos Alberto Parreira said on Monday.

The three other teams in Group A, Croatia, Mexico and Cameroon, have been scouted and analyzed for strengths and weaknesses.

All four Group B teams Australia, Chile, the Netherlands and Spain, one of whom could meet Brazil in the second round, have also been scouted by the team's two main scouts Alexandre Gallo and Roque Junior.

Potential quarter-final and semi-final opponents have also been analyzed.

"Sixteen teams have been totally watched and scouted," Parreira told reporters on Monday as Brazil's players gathered for their first day of training at their base at the Granja Comary, 100 kilometers from Rio and where the team will remain for the duration of the June 12-July 13 tournament.

Brazil begin the World Cup against Croatia in Sao Paulo on June 12 and Parreira said he was confident the home side would leave the Maracana a month later with the trophy.

"The champions have arrived," Parreira said shortly after the first players arrived at the camp.

"I trust these players," he said. "We have the most expensive center backs in the world. We have a brilliant team.

"We are favorites, of course, we are obliged to win, (but) being favorites isn't enough, we have to be serious and win on the field."

